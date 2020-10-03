Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Sells $624,750.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey D. Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.96 and its 200-day moving average is $377.24. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $435.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

