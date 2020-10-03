Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.40% of Dorian LPG worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 122,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

