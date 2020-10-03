Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.