DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE DRD opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $783.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 229,618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

