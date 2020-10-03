Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.92

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.92 and traded as low as $45.21. Driver Group shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 20,444 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.92.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

