Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,109.30

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,109.30 and traded as high as $1,451.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,441.00, with a volume of 180,947 shares changing hands.

DNLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,376.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,109.30.

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.