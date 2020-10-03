Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.22

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.22 and traded as low as $25.07. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 1,382 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $85.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, insider John Eugene Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.