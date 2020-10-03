Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

