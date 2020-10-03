easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EJTTF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

