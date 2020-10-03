Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,504 shares of company stock valued at $32,747,067. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

