ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ELEKTA AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.81. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

