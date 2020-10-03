Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $10.52. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 9,105 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

