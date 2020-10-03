Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.45. Encision shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.27.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Encision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

