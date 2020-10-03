Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

