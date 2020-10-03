Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.99

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $34.06. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 262,407 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.36.

The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -22.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 3.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,079,408.50.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

