Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.53

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.53 and traded as low as $28.20. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 28,680,369 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

