Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $11.68. Engie shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 5,803,888 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

Get Engie alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.75.

About Engie (EPA:ENGI)

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.