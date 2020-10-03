Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 27.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

