ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.87% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.95 ($11.70).

ENI stock opened at €6.49 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. ENI has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

