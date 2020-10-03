Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.76 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.73.

NYSE HUM opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.37. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $431.12. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,704,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Humana by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,958,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

