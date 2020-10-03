Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shore Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SHBI stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

