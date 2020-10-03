Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $248,296,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 119.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

