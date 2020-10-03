ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified BDC Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Shares Up 2%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified BDC Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73. 4,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

