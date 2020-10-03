EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.27

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $289.27 and traded as high as $349.80. EVRAZ shares last traded at $340.50, with a volume of 1,562,050 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is 128.85%.

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

