EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVRAZ (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.