Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 19,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 121,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine.

