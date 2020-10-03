Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to post $197.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $202.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $302.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $774.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $781.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $790.87 million, with estimates ranging from $774.10 million to $811.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 196.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exterran by 25.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

