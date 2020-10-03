Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.94. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 3,990,258 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNMA shares. B. Riley upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.