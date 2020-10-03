FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of FedNat worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FedNat by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $6.17 on Friday. FedNat Holding Company has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $84.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.20). FedNat had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.74 million. On average, analysts expect that FedNat Holding Company will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FedNat from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

