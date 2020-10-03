Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERGY. Societe Generale upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

