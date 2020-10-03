Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,226.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 494,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 456,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 212,843 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.33.

