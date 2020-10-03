Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of FDUS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $948,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $300,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

