Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIE. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($82.61).

Fielmann stock opened at €69.10 ($81.29) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.57.

Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

