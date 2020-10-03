First Financial Bancorp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

