First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 450 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE:EMR opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

