First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $382,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

