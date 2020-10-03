First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 115.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

