First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

