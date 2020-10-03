First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FSFG opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $4.81. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,665.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.