First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 408,143 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,908,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

FIXD opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

