FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Up 8.4%

FlatWorld Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,037,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

FlatWorld Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and double deckers. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

