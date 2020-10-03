Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $405,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $79.82 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

