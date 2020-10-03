Fmr LLC Purchases 635,108 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $405,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

