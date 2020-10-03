Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,436,950 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

