Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE F opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

