Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Forterra were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Forterra Inc has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

