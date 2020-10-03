FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,348 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $86,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FOX by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 2,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

