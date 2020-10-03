Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Shares Up 1%

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.62. 208,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,018% from the average session volume of 18,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.