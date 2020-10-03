Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Trading Down 1.2%

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 75.00% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.