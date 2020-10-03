FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

